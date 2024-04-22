Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat State Petronet Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Persistent Systems Ltd, Thermax Ltd, Marksans Pharma Ltd and Birla Corporation Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2024.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd tumbled 19.99% to Rs 302.3 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49892 shares in the past one month.

Persistent Systems Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 3498.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9098 shares in the past one month.

Thermax Ltd lost 3.83% to Rs 4630. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5367 shares in the past one month.

Marksans Pharma Ltd plummeted 3.81% to Rs 167.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

Birla Corporation Ltd pared 3.17% to Rs 1458. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7744 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6938 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

