Bengal Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 91.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Apr 22 2024
Sales reported at Rs 0.12 crore

Net profit of Bengal Steel Industries declined 91.30% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.89% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.12 0 0.480.48 0 OPM %25.0033.33 -20.83-2.08 - PBDT0.030.27 -89 0.100.23 -57 PBT0.020.26 -92 0.090.22 -59 NP0.020.23 -91 0.080.19 -58

Apr 22 2024

