Pushpsons Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Pushpsons Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.97% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.781.13-5.1313.2700.1800.1600.16

