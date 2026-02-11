Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pushpsons Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Pushpsons Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 30.97% to Rs 0.78 crore

Pushpsons Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 30.97% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.781.13 -31 OPM %-5.1313.27 -PBDT00.18 -100 PBT00.16 -100 NP00.16 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Castle Traders reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Healthy Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) standalone net profit rises 82.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Mercury Laboratories standalone net profit declines 15.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Unijolly Investments Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story