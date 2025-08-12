Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit declines 31.82% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 68.76% to Rs 1.54 crore

Net profit of Indo Euro Indchem declined 31.82% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 68.76% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.544.937.143.650.260.320.200.300.150.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News