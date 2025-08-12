Alpex Solar consolidated net profit rises 3889.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 395.66% to Rs 380.32 crore

Net profit of Alpex Solar rose 3889.62% to Rs 42.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 395.66% to Rs 380.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 76.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.380.3276.7316.465.1561.532.7757.401.4942.291.06

