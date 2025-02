Gujarat Toolroom consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.17% to Rs 230.74 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Toolroom declined 89.89% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 75.17% to Rs 230.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 131.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.230.74131.720.6511.751.9815.481.8715.481.4314.15

