Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 1050.76 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net loss of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reported to Rs 1050.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 88.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.18% to Rs 6396.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5367.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.6396.565367.22-6.776.25-499.49243.10-674.7188.73-1050.7688.73

