Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit declines 22.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.52% to Rs 119.97 crore

Net profit of Keertana Finserv Pvt declined 22.91% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 54.52% to Rs 119.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 77.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.119.9777.6470.7883.5322.8628.5320.1226.9718.2023.61

