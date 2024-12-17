Gulf Oil Lubricants India renews its partnership with Piaggio India

To deliver high-quality lubricants across two-wheeler segments

Gulf Oil Lubricants India (Gulf Oil) and Piaggio Vehicles (Piaggio India), a 100% subsidiary of the Italian auto giant Piaggio Group, announced the renewal of their strategic partnership agreement for two-wheeler lubricants. This exclusive collaboration, originally signed in January 2020, has now been extended until 2032, reaffirming both organizations' commitment to delivering high-quality, co-branded lubricants tailored to Piaggio's two-wheeler range, including their high performance sports bike and superbike segments.

Under this exclusive agreement, Gulf will continue to be Piaggio India's official lubricant partner, catering to factory fill, workshop services, and retail markets across India, along with select export markets. The partnership underscores a shared vision of driving innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences in the two-wheeler segment. Gulf and Piaggio India have also established a long-term collaboration in the commercial vehicle (CV) segment, reinforcing their commitment to providing high-performance lubricants across multiple vehicle categories.

