Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 87 crore; revenue up 13% on broad-based growth

Gulf Oil Lubricants India delivered a resilient Q2 FY26 performance, supported by healthy demand across key segments, strong B2C momentum, and record volumes in the OEM category.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 3.2% to Rs 87.13 crore on a 12.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 956.78 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 3.2% year on year to Rs 117.02 crore during the quarter ended September 2025. EBITDA improved 9.4% to Rs 117.51 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 107.38 crore posted in the same period last year, reflecting better operational efficiency and product mix. Ravi Chawla, Managing Director & CEO, said, The company delivered a steady performance despite uneven monsoon conditions, achieving lubricant volume growth 23x the industry rate and double-digit revenue growth. He highlighted robust traction in the B2C, B2B, and OEM segments, with the latter recording its highest-ever quarterly volume. The EV charger subsidiary, Tirex, posted 75% revenue growth in H1, driven by new customer wins and expansion from existing clients. He added that the company continues to make progress under its Unlock 2.0 strategy, focusing on premium products, execution excellence, and long-term value creation.

Meanwhile, Gulf Oil acquired an additional 14% stake in Tirex Transmission, increasing its total holding to 65%, with an investment outlay of around Rs 38 crore. Tirex reported a 75% revenue growth in H1 FY26 with a topline of Rs 42 crore, reflecting strong demand and new marquee client additions. The strategic move underscores Gulf Oils confidence in Tirexs long-term potential and strengthens its position in the EV charging and e-mobility ecosystem.