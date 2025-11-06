Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 87 crore; revenue up 13% on broad-based growth

Gulf Oil Lubricants Q2 PAT rises 3% YoY to Rs 87 crore; revenue up 13% on broad-based growth

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Gulf Oil Lubricants India delivered a resilient Q2 FY26 performance, supported by healthy demand across key segments, strong B2C momentum, and record volumes in the OEM category.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit rose 3.2% to Rs 87.13 crore on a 12.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 956.78 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) grew 3.2% year on year to Rs 117.02 crore during the quarter ended September 2025. EBITDA improved 9.4% to Rs 117.51 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 107.38 crore posted in the same period last year, reflecting better operational efficiency and product mix. Ravi Chawla, Managing Director & CEO, said, The company delivered a steady performance despite uneven monsoon conditions, achieving lubricant volume growth 23x the industry rate and double-digit revenue growth. He highlighted robust traction in the B2C, B2B, and OEM segments, with the latter recording its highest-ever quarterly volume. The EV charger subsidiary, Tirex, posted 75% revenue growth in H1, driven by new customer wins and expansion from existing clients. He added that the company continues to make progress under its Unlock 2.0 strategy, focusing on premium products, execution excellence, and long-term value creation.

Meanwhile, Gulf Oil acquired an additional 14% stake in Tirex Transmission, increasing its total holding to 65%, with an investment outlay of around Rs 38 crore. Tirex reported a 75% revenue growth in H1 FY26 with a topline of Rs 42 crore, reflecting strong demand and new marquee client additions. The strategic move underscores Gulf Oils confidence in Tirexs long-term potential and strengthens its position in the EV charging and e-mobility ecosystem.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India (GOLIL) is part of the transnational conglomerate Hinduja Group. GOLIL sells its lubricant products under the Gulf brand, with sales largely to the automotive sector along with industrial users.

Shares of Gulf Oil Lubricants India declined 3.36% to Rs 1,222.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motherson Sumi gains after decent Q2 performance

Saregama India drops after muted Q2 results

Sun Pharma records PAT of Rs 3,118 crore in Q3

Tata Elxsi and GSMA sign MoU to accelerate enterprise API adoption

Delhivery tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story