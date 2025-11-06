Motherson Sumi gains after decent Q2 performance

Motherson Sumi Wiring India advanced 2.15% to Rs 47.98 after the company reported 9% increase in net profit to Rs 165 crore on a 19% rise in revenue to Rs 2,762 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.
The growth in revenue was driven by an increase in premiumization, volume growth and presence on new model launches.
EBITDA improved by 12% to Rs 280 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 250 crore posted in Q2 FY25.
The company stated that one of the three greenfield projects has successfully started production as per schedule, ramp-up to continue in the upcoming quarters, driving future growth.
Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, said: Our ability to consistently outperform the industry is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams.
The ramp up of our greenfield projects is underway and is aligned with the ICE and EV program ramp-up plans of our customers. We remain focused on delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders while maintaining our strong financial discipline and debt-free status.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India is a leading and fast-growing full-system solutions provider to OEMs in the wiring harness segment in India. Motherson Sumi Wiring India is a joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) and Sumitomo Wiring Systems (SWS).
