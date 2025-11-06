Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motherson Sumi gains after decent Q2 performance

Motherson Sumi gains after decent Q2 performance

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Motherson Sumi Wiring India advanced 2.15% to Rs 47.98 after the company reported 9% increase in net profit to Rs 165 crore on a 19% rise in revenue to Rs 2,762 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The growth in revenue was driven by an increase in premiumization, volume growth and presence on new model launches.

EBITDA improved by 12% to Rs 280 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 250 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

The company stated that one of the three greenfield projects has successfully started production as per schedule, ramp-up to continue in the upcoming quarters, driving future growth.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, said: Our ability to consistently outperform the industry is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams.

The ramp up of our greenfield projects is underway and is aligned with the ICE and EV program ramp-up plans of our customers. We remain focused on delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders while maintaining our strong financial discipline and debt-free status.

Motherson Sumi Wiring India is a leading and fast-growing full-system solutions provider to OEMs in the wiring harness segment in India. Motherson Sumi Wiring India is a joint venture between Samvardhana Motherson International (SAMIL) and Sumitomo Wiring Systems (SWS).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saregama India drops after muted Q2 results

Sun Pharma records PAT of Rs 3,118 crore in Q3

Tata Elxsi and GSMA sign MoU to accelerate enterprise API adoption

Delhivery tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Astral rallies on strong Q2 FY26 performance

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story