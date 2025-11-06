Sun Pharma records PAT of Rs 3,118 crore in Q3

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reported 2.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,118 crore on a 8.6% increase in revenue to Rs 14,405.2 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Formulation sales in India were Rs 4,734.8 crore, registering a growth of 11%. India Formulation sales accounted for 32.9% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Formulation sales in the US were $496 million registering a decline of 4.1%. The decline in generics business was offset by growth in Innovative Medicines. US sales accounted for approximately 30.1% of total consolidated sales.

Emerging Markets formulations sales were $325 million for Q2FY26, up by 10.9% and accounted for 19.7% of total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales in Rest of World (RoW) markets were US$ 234 million for Q2FY26, up by 17.7% and accounted for 14.2% of total consolidated sales for the quarter. Global Innovative Medicines sales were US$ 333 million for Q2FY26, up 16.4% over Q2 last year and accounted for 20.2% of total consolidated sales for the quarter. During the quarter, Leqselvi was launched in the US for the treatment of severe alopecia areata and has received encouraging response from the prescribers and patients. For Q2FY26, external sales of API were Rs 429.9 crore, down by 19.5%. EBITDA for the period under review was Rs 4.527.1 crore, up 14.9% YoY. EBITDA margin for the September25 quarter was 31.3%.

Total R&D expenditure for Q2 FY26 was Rs 782.65 crore, down 1.29% YoY. Kirti Ganorkar, managing director of the company, said: India, Emerging Markets and Rest of World led our growth for the period. US sales of Innovative Medicines have surpassed Generics for the first time during the quarter. We remain focused on broadening our portfolio while strengthening in-house talent pool and execution capability. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the worlds leading specialty generics company with a presence in innovative medicines, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as global emerging markets.