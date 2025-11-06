Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sun Pharma records PAT of Rs 3,118 crore in Q3

Sun Pharma records PAT of Rs 3,118 crore in Q3

Image
Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has reported 2.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,118 crore on a 8.6% increase in revenue to Rs 14,405.2 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

Formulation sales in India were Rs 4,734.8 crore, registering a growth of 11%. India Formulation sales accounted for 32.9% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Formulation sales in the US were $496 million registering a decline of 4.1%. The decline in generics business was offset by growth in Innovative Medicines. US sales accounted for approximately 30.1% of total consolidated sales.

Emerging Markets formulations sales were $325 million for Q2FY26, up by 10.9% and accounted for 19.7% of total consolidated sales.

Formulation sales in Rest of World (RoW) markets were US$ 234 million for Q2FY26, up by 17.7% and accounted for 14.2% of total consolidated sales for the quarter.

Global Innovative Medicines sales were US$ 333 million for Q2FY26, up 16.4% over Q2 last year and accounted for 20.2% of total consolidated sales for the quarter. During the quarter, Leqselvi was launched in the US for the treatment of severe alopecia areata and has received encouraging response from the prescribers and patients.

For Q2FY26, external sales of API were Rs 429.9 crore, down by 19.5%.

EBITDA for the period under review was Rs 4.527.1 crore, up 14.9% YoY. EBITDA margin for the September25 quarter was 31.3%.

Total R&D expenditure for Q2 FY26 was Rs 782.65 crore, down 1.29% YoY.

Kirti Ganorkar, managing director of the company, said: India, Emerging Markets and Rest of World led our growth for the period. US sales of Innovative Medicines have surpassed Generics for the first time during the quarter. We remain focused on broadening our portfolio while strengthening in-house talent pool and execution capability.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is the worlds leading specialty generics company with a presence in innovative medicines, generics and consumer healthcare products. It is the largest pharmaceutical company in India and is a leading generic company in the US as well as global emerging markets.

The scrip fell 0.20% to currently trade at Rs 1689.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi and GSMA sign MoU to accelerate enterprise API adoption

Delhivery tanks on reporting dismal Q2 performance

Astral rallies on strong Q2 FY26 performance

U.S. Stocks Rebound on Economic Optimism; Sector Gains Lead Market Higher

Nifty drops below 25,550 mark; metal shares decline

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story