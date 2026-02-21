Gulf Oil Lubricants renews multi-year pact with Mahindra & Mahindra

Gulf Oil Lubricants India said that it has renewed its multi-year agreement with Mahindra Tractors Division, Farm Equipment Business, Mahindra & Mahindra.

The renewal reinforces a strategic alliance that began in 2011 with a co-branded initiative alongside Mahindra Automotive and expanded into the Tractors Division in 2014.

Over the past 12 years, the partnership has evolved into one of Gulf Oil's most enduring OEM relationships. The collaboration has been consistently strengthened through investments in digital initiatives, efficient supply chain management, and impactful joint marketing campaigns, delivering growth and value for all stakeholders.

Ravi Chawla, managing director & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, said: Our renewed partnership with Mahindra Tractors is a testament to the strength of our alliance and the shared values that drive it.

In line with our long-term philosophy of partnership for growth, we have, over the past decade, consistently delivered reliable performance and service excellence, adding sustained value to Mahindra & Mahindra. Gulf Oil Lubricants India (GOLIL), part of the Hinduja Group and Gulf Oil International, is a leading player in India's lubricant market offering a comprehensive product portfolio in automotive and industrial lubricants. The company had reported 21.77% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 76.13 crore despite a 10.56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,017.55 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25. The scrip shed 0.95% to currently trade at Rs 1081.80 on the BSE.