India's core sector grows at 4% in Jan-26, Steel and Cement production surges

The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 4.0 per cent (provisional) in January, 2026 as compared to the Index in January, 2025. Growth has eased from a revised 4.7% in December. The production of Cement, Steel, Electricity, Fertilizer and Coal recorded positive growth in January, 2026. The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for December 2025 was observed at 4.7 per cent. The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to January, 2025-26 is 2.8 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The summary of Index of Eight Core Industries: Coal - Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 3.1 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Crude Oil - Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 5.8 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 2.1 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Natural Gas - Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 5.0 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index declined by 3.4 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery Products - Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) in January, 2026 has remained unchanged at 147.2 (provisional) as compared to the index in January, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 0.1 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Fertilizers - Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 3.7 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 1.9 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year. Steel - Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 9.9 per cent in January, 2026 over January, 2025. Its cumulative index increased by 9.8 per cent during April to January, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.