Gulf Oil Lubricants spurts as Q3 PAT jump 22% YoY to Rs 98 crore; declares dividend of Rs 20/sh

Gulf Oil Lubricants India zoomed 8.62% after the company's net profit jumped 21.59% to Rs 98.17 crore on 10.72% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 904.88 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 20.50% to Rs 130.71 crore in the third quarter of FY25, compared with Rs 108.47 crore posted in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA stood at Rs 122.20 crore during the quarter, registering the growth of 10.03% on a YoY basis. EBITDA margin stood at 13.50% during the December 2024 quarter as against 13.59% in Q3 FY24.

Ravi Chawla, MD & CEO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, commented, Despite macroeconomic headwinds, we at Gulf Oil focused on creating an agile environment and capitalized on the opportunities to swiftly navigate the evolving landscape. This led us to achieve our highest-ever quarterly volume and strong double-digit topline growth of 11% year-on-year, crossing Rs 900 crore in a quarter for the first time.

Our brand-building mega campaign continued at the beginning of the quarter with The Unstoppables," a 360-degree campaign centered on the theme Har Kadam Berok. Featuring our three esteemed brand ambassadors, this creative fusion of cinema and sports together through a full-fledged movie release format reinforced our brand's consumer-centric approach.

Our strategic priorities remain focused on delivering consistent, profitable, volume-led growth in our core lubricants business, while also strengthening the EV charging segment to become a growing contributor to the company's vision in the medium to long term.

Looking ahead, we are optimistic about improving demand across B2B and B2C segments, with some early signs of demand recovery to be further supported by an uptick in government capex and infrastructure activities in the coming quarters. Our focus remains on strengthening our brand, enhancing the customer experience, and empowering our people to drive sustainable growth and long-term success.

Manish Gangwal, CFO, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, commented, During the quarter, we continued to deliver a very healthy performance. Double-digit revenue growth of 11% year-on-year along with stable input costs enabled us to achieve our highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 122.20 crore.

Our EBITDA-to-revenue stood at 13.50%, with a sequential improvement of 89 BPS, positioning us at the higher end of our guided range of 12-14%. Profitability registered significant 22% growth over the nine-month period. This demonstrated our resilience and ability to deliver profitable growth even in challenging market conditions.

We are shaping a dynamic growth journey with our strategic theme UNLOCK 2.0 by accelerating growth in our core business with premiumization while spearheading transformation for long-term success and our future strategic vision.

On a nine-month basis, the companys net profit jumped 21.54% to Rs 270.63 crore on 8.56% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,639.28 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for FY25. The record date for the interim dividend has been set for 14th February 2025.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India, part of Hinduja Group and Gulf Oil International, is one of the leading players in the lubricant market in India and has a top 2/3 position in key segments amongst the private sector brands. The company has a wide range of world-class-leading products in the automotive and industrial lubricants space, catering to B2B and B2C segments with a growing distribution network. The company also has a growing share in the 2-wheeler battery segment.

