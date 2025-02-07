Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

RBI projects India GDP growth at 6.7% for FY'26

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank on Friday projected the growth rate for the upcoming financial year at 6.7 per cent, up from 6.4 per cent estimated for the current fiscal ending March and with Q1 at 6.7 per cent; Q2 at 7.0 per cent; Q3 at 6.5 per cent; and Q4 at 6.5 per cent. Healthy Rabi prospects and an expected recovery in industrial activity should support economic growth in 2025-26, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said while announcing his first bi-monthly monetary policy for the current fiscal. Further, going forward, improving employment conditions, tax relief in the Union Budget, and moderating inflation, together with healthy agricultural activity bode well for household consumption, he noted although global headwinds continue to impart uncertainty to the outlook and pose downward risks.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

