Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 42.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 42.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 11:09 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 43.09% to Rs 440.47 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 42.41% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.09% to Rs 440.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales440.47307.83 43 OPM %3.705.27 -PBDT10.0016.28 -39 PBT1.936.75 -71 NP1.292.24 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

NBCC India jumps 4% on reporting 53% rise in Q2 profit, revenue up 19%

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE to boost bilateral ties, enhance cooperation

UPPSC exam row: Protest enters fourth day; 12 booked for vandalism. Updates

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drags 50 pts to 77,650; Nifty at 23,550; FMCG, IT stocks weigh

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story