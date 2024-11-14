Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 42.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.09% to Rs 440.47 crore

Net profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 42.41% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.09% to Rs 440.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

