Gulshan Polyols standalone net profit declines 42.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.09% to Rs 440.47 croreNet profit of Gulshan Polyols declined 42.41% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.09% to Rs 440.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 307.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales440.47307.83 43 OPM %3.705.27 -PBDT10.0016.28 -39 PBT1.936.75 -71 NP1.292.24 -42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News