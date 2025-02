GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.39% to Rs 143.24 crore

Net Loss of GVK Power & Infrastructure reported to Rs 14.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 59.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 6.39% to Rs 143.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.143.24134.6480.4372.6039.29-14.73-17.28-71.38-14.13-59.29

