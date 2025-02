Plaza Wires standalone net profit declines 58.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.94% to Rs 49.63 crore

Net profit of Plaza Wires declined 58.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.94% to Rs 49.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 50.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.49.6350.103.162.930.940.860.480.480.210.50

