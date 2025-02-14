Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.19% to Rs 11.43 crore

Net Loss of Country Club Hospitality & Holidays reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.19% to Rs 11.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.11.4312.8718.37-3.892.140.39-0.95-2.86-1.12-3.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News