GVP Infotech standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.61% to Rs 3.52 croreNet profit of GVP Infotech declined 50.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.61% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.5213.34 -74 OPM %5.112.62 -PBDT0.180.35 -49 PBT0.130.26 -50 NP0.130.26 -50
