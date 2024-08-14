GVP Infotech standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.61% to Rs 3.52 crore

Net profit of GVP Infotech declined 50.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.61% to Rs 3.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3.5213.345.112.620.180.350.130.260.130.26

