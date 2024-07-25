H.G. Infra edges higher being declared as L-1 bidder for Rs 763 crore in Uttar Pradesh

H.G. Infra Engineering added 3.75% to Rs 1702.60 after the company said that it has declared as L-l bidder by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) for a project worth Rs 763.11 crore.

The scope of the project involves Improvement and up-gradation in two lane with paved shoulders configuration of newly declared NH 227B Bahuvan Madar Majha to Jagarnathpur (Design Km 160.200 to Km 224.040) 84 Kosi Parikrama Marg in the State of Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode Package VI.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project involves improving and upgrading a 2-lane stretch of NH-1227B, known as the "84 Kosi Parikrama Marg," from Bahuvan Madar Majha to Jagarnathpur in Uttar Pradesh. This project will be executed under the hybrid annuity mode (HAM). The construction period for this project is 2 years.