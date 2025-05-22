H.G.Infra Engg slides after Q4 PAT fall 23% YoY to Rs 147 cr

H.G. Infra Engineering dropped 6.81% to Rs 1,168 after the company reported 22.65% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 146.98 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 190.03 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations fell 20.33% YoY to Rs 1,360.89 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Profit before tax tumbled 46.65% to Rs 134.32 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 251.80 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

The companys total expenses slipped 15.90% YoY to Rs 1,229.59 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 76.87 crore (up 3.07% YoY) while finance costs stood at Rs 70.69 crore (up 46.17% YoY) during the period under review.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit fell 6.14% to Rs 505.47 crore on a 5.99% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 5,056.18 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company. If approved, the dividend shall be paid within thirty days from the conclusion of the AGM.

H.G. Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

