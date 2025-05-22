Home / Markets / Capital Market News / S&P Global Ratings revises rating outlook on UPL Corp

S&P Global Ratings revises rating outlook on UPL Corp

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
S&P Global Ratings (S&P) vide its publication dated 21 May 2025, has communicated revision in the credit rating outlook of UPL Corporation's (UPL Corp), wholly owned subsidiary of UPL.

S&P has revised its rating outlook on UPL Corp from Negative to Stable. S&P affirmed 'BB' long term issuer credit rating of UPL Corp. S&P also affirmed 'BB' issue rating of its senior unsecured notes and 'B+' issue rating of its subordinated perpetual securities.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

