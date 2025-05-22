Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Fortis Healthcare Ltd, Va Tech Wabag Ltd, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2025.

Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd surged 10.65% to Rs 327.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27200 shares in the past one month.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd spiked 9.31% to Rs 735. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48160 shares in the past one month.

Va Tech Wabag Ltd soared 9.26% to Rs 1540.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22327 shares in the past one month.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rose 9.04% to Rs 75.29. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 116.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd gained 7.76% to Rs 195.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

