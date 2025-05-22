VRL Logistics spurts as Q4 PAT zooms 245% YoY to Rs 74 cr

VRL Logistics jumped 10.47% to Rs 618.30 after the company's net profit surged 244.71% to Rs 74.25 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 21.54 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations rose 5.84% to Rs 809.03 crore, compared to Rs 764.40 crore in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax from continuing operations came in at Rs 99.60 crore, registering a 242.15% rise over Rs 29.11 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 73% to Rs 189.12 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 23%, up from 14% in the previous year.

Total expenses for the quarter fell 4.19% YoY to Rs 711.95 crore. Freight, handling, and servicing costs declined 9.76% to Rs 472.89 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 8.66% to Rs 139.31 crore.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 105.89% to Rs 182.93 crore on a 9.43% rise in revenue to Rs 3,160.95 crore in FY25 over FY24.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share (face value Rs 10) for FY25, subject to shareholder approval.

VRL Logistics is engaged in logistics services dealing mainly in domestic transportation of goods. Other businesses include bus operations, transport of passengers by air, sale of power, and sale of certified emission reduction (CER) units generated from the operation of windmills.

