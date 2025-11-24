Network People Services Technologies Ltd Spikes 6.44%

Network People Services Technologies Ltd has lost 10.56% over last one month compared to 2.15% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX

Network People Services Technologies Ltd rose 6.44% today to trade at Rs 1702. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.4% to quote at 36017.72. The index is up 2.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd increased 3.86% and Latent View Analytics Ltd added 3.44% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 15.94 % over last one year compared to the 7.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.