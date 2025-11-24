Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

The key equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 26,100 level. IT, PSU bank, and private bank shares advanced, while realty, media, and auto stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 116.08 points or 0.14% to 85,348. The Nifty 50 index rose 43.95 points or 0.17% to 26,111.75.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.11% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.02%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,544 shares rose and 1,571 shares fell. A total of 210 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,766.05 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,161.61 crore in the Indian equity market on 21 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: AVG Logistics fell 1.80% after the company announced the resignation of Himanshu Sharma from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company, effective 21 November 2025, due to an overseas growth opportunity. NBCC (India) rose 0.27%. The company said that it has received multiple work orders aggregating to Rs 116.95 crore across project management consultancy and construction assignments.

Lupin shed 0.86%. The company said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted an inspection at its Goa manufacturing facility from 10 November to 21 November 2025. The inspection concluded with a Form 483, citing seven observations. Numbers to Track: In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.1300 compared with its close of 89.6650 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement fell 1.06% to Rs 122,862. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.01% to 100.09.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement lost 06 cents or 0.10% to $62.50 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets began the week higher on Monday, driven by strengthening expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in December, despite continued division among policymakers regarding such a move. The anticipation of future catalysts drove market activity. Investors are looking ahead to the release of key economic indicators later in the week, specifically U.S. retail sales and producer prices data. Furthermore, British finance minister Rachel Reeves is scheduled to unveil her highly anticipated budget this week. Geopolitical developments were also central to trading sentiment. Oil prices faced downward pressure after the United States and Ukraine announced the creation of an "updated and refined peace framework" aimed at ending the war with Russia, raising hopes for a potential boost in global oil supply.

On Wall Street, major averages rebounded on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Nasdaq Composite, and S&P 500 all closing higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 493.15 points (1.08%) to close at 46,245.41. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.88% to settle at 22,273.08. The S&P 500 finished 0.98% higher at 6,602.99. The surge followed comments from New York Federal Reserve President John Williams, who suggested the central bank might cut interest rates again this year. Williams indicated that labor market weakness now poses a greater threat to the economy than elevated inflation, making further rate cuts a possibility. The Fed has just one meeting remaining in 2025, scheduled for December 9-10, with the current target rate range standing at 3.75% to 4.00%.