Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Slides 8.48%

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Slides 8.48%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has lost 12.64% over last one month compared to 0.82% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd lost 8.48% today to trade at Rs 4205.25. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.88% to quote at 68755.66. The index is down 0.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Honeywell Automation India Ltd decreased 2.44% and Astral Ltd lost 0.95% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went up 1.99 % over last one year compared to the 7.84% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has lost 12.64% over last one month compared to 0.82% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.32% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5866 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 53831 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5166 on 16 May 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3045.95 on 03 Mar 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Network People Services Technologies Ltd Spikes 6.44%

Airfloa Rail Tech gains on strategic joint venture with BBBS

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth negative

CG Power & Industrial Solutions update on order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure gains after bagging Rs 33-cr NHAI toll collection contract

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story