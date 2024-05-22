Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H.G. Infra soars after emerging as L-1 bidder for two road projects in Maharashtra

H.G. Infra soars after emerging as L-1 bidder for two road projects in Maharashtra

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

H.G. Infra Engineering's stock price surged 8.91% to Rs 1585 following the announcement that they emerged as the L-1 (lowest) bidder for two tenders floated by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRPC).

The combined value of these projects is a significant Rs 4,142.22 crore. The company's present market capitalization stands at Rs 10,329.62 crore.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The projects involve constructing sections of the Nagpur-Chandrapur access-controlled super communication expressway, both utilizing the EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) mode.

The first project, awarded under Package NC-04, involves construction on a 28.2 km stretch that runs from Chargaon (Bhadravati taluka) to Nandgaon Kh (Korpana taluka) in Chandrapur district. While MSRDC's estimated cost was Rs 1,554.45 crore, HG Infra's bid project was Rs 1,991.11 crore. The targeted completion period is 30 months from the appointed date.

The second project, awarded under Package NC-05, involves construction on a 31.750 km section that stretches from Nandgaon Kh (Seloo taluka) to Jogapur (Ballarpur taluka) in Chandrapur district. MSRDC's initial cost estimate was Rs 1,654.92 crore, and HG Infra's bid amounted to Rs 2,151.11 crore. The targeted completion period is 30 months from the appointed date.

H G Infra Engineering is primarily involved in the construction of roads and highways in Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. HGIEL is accredited AA class by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Government of Rajasthan (GoR) and is registered as an SS class contractor by the Military Engineer Services (MES).

The companys consolidated net profit rose 11.17% to Rs 190.03 crore on a 11.26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,708.26 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

H.G. Infra bags Chennai-Tirupati highway project in Andhra Pradesh

H.G. Infra Engg emerges as L-1 bidder for construction project in Jharkhand

Coal India, InterGlobe Aviation, Torrent Power, RVNL in action

H.G. Infra Engineering successfully bids for two MSRDC projects

H.G. Infra secures Rs 862 crore highway project in Andhra Pradesh

NSE SME Indian Emulsifiers makes a blockbuster debut

Nifty holds 22,550 mark; realty shares rally

SEBI issues guidelines for managing stock price impact emerging from market rumours

BHEL slides after Q4 PAT tumbles 25% YoY to Rs 484 cr

RIL edges higher after signing licensing deal with Norway's Nel ASA for alkaline electrolysers

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story