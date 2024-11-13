Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.11% to Rs 811.82 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 7.73% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 811.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 643.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.811.82643.757.368.5463.0959.3436.6338.0228.2826.25

