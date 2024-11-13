Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 7.73% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 26.11% to Rs 811.82 crore

Net profit of Lumax Industries rose 7.73% to Rs 28.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 26.11% to Rs 811.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 643.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales811.82643.75 26 OPM %7.368.54 -PBDT63.0959.34 6 PBT36.6338.02 -4 NP28.2826.25 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 600 pts to 78,100; Nifty at 23,700; All sectors in red

Odisha's Trishna Ray wins Miss Teen Universe 2024 held in South Africa

Hyundai Motor India shares skid 5%; record new low on muted Q2 performance

IPL 2025 Auction: 'Yeah, of course..', KL Rahul wants to play for RCB again

COP29: India, other developing nations demand fair climate finance pledges

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story