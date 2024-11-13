Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 166.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 174.10% to Rs 78.31 croreNet profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) rose 166.09% to Rs 63.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 174.10% to Rs 78.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales78.3128.57 174 OPM %97.9697.86 -PBDT76.5627.64 177 PBT76.5627.64 177 NP63.3323.80 166
