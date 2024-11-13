Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 166.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 174.10% to Rs 78.31 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) rose 166.09% to Rs 63.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 174.10% to Rs 78.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.78.3128.5797.9697.8676.5627.6476.5627.6463.3323.80

