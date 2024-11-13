Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 166.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Saraswati Commercial (India) consolidated net profit rises 166.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 174.10% to Rs 78.31 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) rose 166.09% to Rs 63.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 174.10% to Rs 78.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales78.3128.57 174 OPM %97.9697.86 -PBDT76.5627.64 177 PBT76.5627.64 177 NP63.3323.80 166

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Voter turnout of 29% recorded in 43 seats till 11 am

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 600 pts to 78,100; Nifty at 23,700; All sectors in red

Odisha's Trishna Ray wins Miss Teen Universe 2024 held in South Africa

Hyundai Motor India shares skid 5%; record new low on muted Q2 performance

IPL 2025 Auction: 'Yeah, of course..', KL Rahul wants to play for RCB again

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story