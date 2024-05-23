H. S. India standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.30% to Rs 6.70 crore

Net profit of H. S. India rose 30.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.88% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 25.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

6.706.1325.5923.9513.5812.7214.8115.370.750.572.762.410.460.291.641.290.390.301.331.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News