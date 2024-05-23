Home / Markets / Capital Market News / H. S. India standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2024 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 9.30% to Rs 6.70 crore

Net profit of H. S. India rose 30.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.30% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.88% to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.85% to Rs 25.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.706.13 9 25.5923.95 7 OPM %13.5812.72 -14.8115.37 - PBDT0.750.57 32 2.762.41 15 PBT0.460.29 59 1.641.29 27 NP0.390.30 30 1.331.04 28

First Published: May 23 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

