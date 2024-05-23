Biocon Ltd up for third straight session

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 315.05, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.65% in last one year as compared to a 24.83% spurt in NIFTY and a 54.38% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Biocon Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 315.05, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 22826.45. The Sensex is at 74940.92, up 0.97%. Biocon Ltd has risen around 8.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19317.4, down 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 115.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 341.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

