H T Media reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 464.41 crore

Net profit of H T Media reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 14.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 464.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 80.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 227.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.96% to Rs 1694.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1711.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales464.41441.40 5 1694.721711.10 -1 OPM %0.29-8.86 --4.29-8.17 - PBDT44.34-3.01 LP 41.07-61.66 LP PBT13.84-34.34 LP -78.14-193.36 60 NP1.25-14.96 LP -80.60-227.29 65

First Published: May 08 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

