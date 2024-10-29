H T Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 228.21 crore

Net Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 68.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 228.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.228.21210.91-2.78-6.322.98-9.42-14.07-28.73-10.11-68.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News