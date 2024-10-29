H T Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.20% to Rs 228.21 croreNet Loss of H T Media reported to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 68.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.20% to Rs 228.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 210.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales228.21210.91 8 OPM %-2.78-6.32 -PBDT2.98-9.42 LP PBT-14.07-28.73 51 NP-10.11-68.82 85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News