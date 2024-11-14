HAL gains after Q2 PAT rises 22% YoY to Rs 1,510 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) added 1.66% to Rs 4,133 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 22.13% to Rs 1,510.48 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,236.70 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 6.04% YoY to Rs 5,976.29 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before exceptional items and tax surged 22.12% YoY to Rs 2,016.81 crore in Q2 FY25. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 5.89 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses rose 1.25% YoY to Rs 4,513.92 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 3,063.99 crore (up 55.75% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 1,375.32 crore (up 15% YoY) during the period under review.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 43.72% to Rs 2,947.64 crore in H1 FY25 as compared to Rs 2,050.94 crore recorded in H1 FY24. However revenue from operations grew 8.09% YoY to Rs 10,323.79 crore in H1 FY25.

The company's board has approved the appointment of Barenya Senapati, currently Director (Finance), as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) is an aerospace and defense company, owned by the government of India. The company develops, designs, manufactures, and supplies aircraft, helicopters, avionics, and communications equipment for military and civil markets.

