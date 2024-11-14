Dish TV India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Dish TV India Ltd is quoting at Rs 11.31, down 3.83% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.31% in last one year as compared to a 19.62% rally in NIFTY and a 15.14% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Dish TV India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 11.31, down 3.83% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 23536.35. The Sensex is at 77565.66, down 0.16%.Dish TV India Ltd has eased around 18.57% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1881.95, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 77.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 78.89 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

