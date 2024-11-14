Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 65.83% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.44% to Rs 6.30 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries declined 65.83% to Rs 6.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.44% to Rs 6.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.6.307.82-0.482.436.395.896.115.666.1217.91

