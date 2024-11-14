Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JNK India consolidated net profit declines 36.37% in the September 2024 quarter

JNK India consolidated net profit declines 36.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 103.83 crore

Net profit of JNK India declined 36.37% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 103.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.8396.91 7 OPM %11.4522.83 -PBDT13.3220.23 -34 PBT11.8318.80 -37 NP7.7512.18 -36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ukraine tries to keep Russia from advancing, brace for storm from US

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,550; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss delayed due to rain

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

SpiceJet clears $90.8 million EDC debt, secures full ownership of 13 planes

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story