JNK India consolidated net profit declines 36.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.14% to Rs 103.83 crore

Net profit of JNK India declined 36.37% to Rs 7.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 7.14% to Rs 103.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.103.8396.9111.4522.8313.3220.2311.8318.807.7512.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News