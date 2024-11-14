Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 4.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 4.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.35% to Rs 161.21 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declined 4.77% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 161.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales161.21155.99 3 OPM %17.6019.97 -PBDT38.0139.45 -4 PBT34.7836.87 -6 NP26.3327.65 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ukraine tries to keep Russia from advancing, brace for storm from US

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,550; Nifty at 25,550; Broader markets gain

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: AUS vs PAK toss delayed due to rain

LIVE: After Mumbai Airport, Nagpur-Kolkata flight gets bomb threat; lands in Raipur

SpiceJet clears $90.8 million EDC debt, secures full ownership of 13 planes

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 1:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story