Lincoln Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 4.77% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.35% to Rs 161.21 crore

Net profit of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals declined 4.77% to Rs 26.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.35% to Rs 161.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 155.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.161.21155.9917.6019.9738.0139.4534.7836.8726.3327.65

