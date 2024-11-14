MIDHANI gains as Q2 PAT jumps 70% YoY to Rs 23 cr

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) rallied 5.22% to Rs 322.40 after the company's standalone net profit jumped 70.04% to Rs 23.55 crore on a 15.22% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 262.12crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 64.34% year on year to Rs 33.92 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Total expense jumped 10.4% year on year to Rs 236.73 crore during the quarter. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 116.61 crore (down 21.56% YoY) while employee benefits expense stood at Rs 35.06 crore (up 8.08% YoY) during the period under review.

Value of production (VoP) declined 7.78% to Rs 268.22 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 290.84 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The order book position of the company as on 1 October 2024 stood at Rs 1,819.89 crore.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is engaged in the business of manufacturing of superalloys, titanium, special purpose steel and other special metals.

