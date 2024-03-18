KPI Green Energy hits the roof on bagging 100MW solar power project

KPI Green Energy was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 1,526 after it emerged as the successful bidder in the Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. (MAHAGENCO) tender for development of 100MW solar power project.

The company had participated under the EPC package with land to develop cumulative capacity 600 MW solar-PV power projects at various locations in Maharashtra under RE bundling scheme issued by MAHAGENCO.

This tender was for the development of cumulative capacity of 600 MW solar-PV power projects at various locations in Maharashtra under RE bundling scheme.

The power generation company received the letter of intent from MAHAGENCO on 15 March 2024, awarding KPI Green the 100 MW solar power project.

The firm shall develop the project as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the tender document issued by MAHAGENCO.

KPI Green Energy develops and maintains grid connected solar power projects and sells power units generated from the company's solar plants.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 46.87% to Rs 50.60 crore on 84.20% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 330.11 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

