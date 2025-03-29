HAL signs Rs 62,700-cr deal with Ministry of Defence for supply of light combat helicopters

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) informed that it has signed two contracts with the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of 156 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), Prachand, along with training and other associated equipment, worth Rs 62,700 crore.

The official announcement was made after market hours on 28 March 2025.

The first contract is for the supply of 66 LCHs to the Indian Air Force (IAF), and the second is for the supply of 90 LCHs to the Indian Army. The supply of these helicopters will commence in the third year and will be spread over the next five years. These contracts will enhance the combat capability of the Armed Forces at high altitudes.

The LCH is Indias first indigenously designed and developed combat helicopter, capable of operating at altitudes of over 5,000 meters. This helicopter features a large number of components designed and manufactured in India, with an overall indigenous content expected to exceed 65% during the execution of this procurement. The project will involve over 250 domestic companies, mostly MSMEs, and generate more than 8,500 direct and indirect jobs.

The Defence Ministry also signed a contract with Metrea Management for the wet leasing of one Flight Refueling Aircraft (FRA) to provide air-to-air refueling training to pilots of the IAF and Indian Navy.

Metrea will provide the FRA (KC-135 Aircraft) within six months, marking the first FRA to be wet-leased by the IAF.

With the signing of these three contracts, the total number of contracts signed by the Ministry of Defence during 2024-25 has reached 193, with an overall contract value exceeding Rs 2,09,050 crore. This is the highest-ever figure, nearly double the previous highest amount. Of these, 177 contracts (92%) are with the domestic industry, totaling Rs 1,68,922 crore (81%).

Hindustan Aeronautics is engaged in the business of the manufacture of aircraft and helicopters and the repair and maintenance of aircraft and helicopters.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 14.1% to Rs 1,439.83 crore on a 14.8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,957.31 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics rose 0.35% to end at Rs 4,176 on Friday, 28 March 2025.

The stock exchanges will remain closed on Monday, 31 March 2025, on the occasion of Eid.

