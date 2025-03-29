Bondada Engineering completes acquisition of Speck Systems

Bondada Engineering has completed the process of acquisition of M/s. Speck Systems, from NCLT liquidation process.

Further, the sale Certificate and the possession of the property has been received from the Liquidator and the process for all other formalities have been initiated.

Speck Systems, a Hyderabad-based company, is a manufacturer and developer of geospatial technologies, specializing in products and solutions for situational awareness and decisionmaking, particularly in defense and paramilitary applications.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News