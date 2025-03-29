Advait Energy Transitions wins solar EPC project from Adani Green Energy

Advait Energy Transitions has received an order for Execution of Turnkey solutions for Solar EPC including activities like Civil works for Pile foundation, installation of Stub, Electrical works, Erection of Module Mounting Structure, Modules & robotic cleaning system structure, Civil works for IDT Station (Fixed tilt system) for 100 MWac at the Khavda Hybrid Renewable Power Project, Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat from Adani Green Energy Six Limited on 28 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News