Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Niraj Cement's JV bags contract worth Rs 115 crore from NHAI

Niraj Cement's JV bags contract worth Rs 115 crore from NHAI

Image
Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Niraj Cement Structurals has announced that its joint venture, Niraj-SPPL JV, has secured a construction contract valued at Rs 115.01 crore from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The official announcement was made after market hours on 28 March 2025.

The order involves the construction of 5 Nos. of VUPs at Km 434+150, Km 452+150, Km 456+000, Km 462+670, and Km 466+270, along with 1 No. flyover at Km 442+610, including approach roads, in the Puintola to Icchapuram section of NH-16 in the state of Odisha. The project will be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) basis.

The total value of the order is Rs 115.01 crore, and the project is scheduled for completion within 12 months.

Niraj Cement Structurals is engaged in infrastructural services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 65.6% to Rs 2.17 crore, despite a 5.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 119.77 crore in Q3 FY25 compared to Q3 FY24.

Also Read

Over 86,000 elderly benefit from Delhi's 'Teerth Yojana', Rameshwaram tops

IPL 2025: RCB's approach key to historic win vs Chennai - Aakash Chopra

LIVE News: India sends relief materials to quake-hit Myanmar under 'Operation Brahma'

Thomas John Muthoot elected CII South chairman, Ravichandran as VC

Bengaluru municipal body unveils Rs 19,930 crore Budget for 2025-26

Shares of Niraj Cement Structurals shed 0.59% to end at Rs 54.15 on Friday, 28 March 2025.

As of 29 March 2025, the companys market capitalization stood at Rs 234.14 crore on the BSE.

The stock exchanges will be shut on Monday, 31 March 2025, on the occasion of Eid.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RailTel Corp bags order worth Rs 163-cr from Ircon International

Advait Energy Transitions secures contract from Adani Green Energy for solar project

Bondada Engineering completes acquisition of Speck Systems

Advait Energy Transitions wins solar EPC project from Adani Green Energy

Power Mech Projects wins order worth Rs 972.13 cr from NHAI

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story