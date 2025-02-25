Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Stock Alert: ONGC, Torrent Power, Nazara Tech, Cosmo First, Biocon

Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Securities in F&O Ban:

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals and Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 25 February 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) intends to invest Rs 1,200 crore in subsidiary, ONGC Green via rights issue subscription.

Torrent Powers subsidiary, Torrent Green Energy incorporates Torrent Urja32 as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Cosmo Firsts subsidiary, Cosmo Specialty Chemicals has launched its innovative range of Oil and Grease Resistant (OGR) barrier coatings. These advanced solutions offer sustainable alternatives to traditional polyethylene coatings, addressing growing environmental concerns while maintaining superior performance.

Biocons subsidiary, Biocon Biologics announced that YESINTEK (ustekinumab-kfce) is now available to patients in the United States, and is one of the first Stelara (ustekinumab) biosimilar market entrants in the country.

Nazara Technologies acquired 6,51,204 equity shares of Rs 10 each representing 38.57% of Funky Monkeys, from its existing shareholders against payment of cash consideration of Rs 28.7 crore.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Nevomo to cater to India and beyond for work in high-speed rail solutions & predictive track maintenance.

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

