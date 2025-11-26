Happiest Minds Technologies wins Gold at LACP 2025 Spotlight Awards

Happiest Minds Technologies announced that its Integrated Annual Report (IAR) for FY 2024-25 has received Gold awards in both the Integrated Report and ESG Report categories and with an overall Global ranking of #56 at the League of American Communications Professionals (LACP) 2025 Spotlight Awards. This is the fifth consecutive year that Happiest Minds has been recognized by LACP.

Happiest Minds' IAR 2025 was recognized for its engaging storytelling, creative visual design, and seamless integration of business and ESG insights. Out of about 1,500 entries worldwide, the report scored an impressive 98 points out of 100, while earning full points for First Impression, Overall Narrative, Visual Design, Creativity, Clarity, and Relevance.