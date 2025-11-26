Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Balaji Telefilms has announced a record-breaking launch for its newest digital product, Balaji Astro Guide, which has registered 250,000+ downloads within 24 hours of the launch announcementpositioning it among the fastest scaling apps from an Indian entertainment studio.

The launch announcement by Joint MD Ekta Ravi Kapoor triggered an unprecedented traffic spike, with peak loads reaching 2-3x higher than projected benchmarks. The surge briefly impacted server performance before systems were stabilised and fully restored.

With strong early traction and a rapid climb to the top charts on the iOS Free App (Lifestyle), the app is emerging as a serious contender in the fast-growing astrology and spiritual wellness market, estimated to be among India's highest-frequency digital categories.