Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Balaji Telefilms has announced a record-breaking launch for its newest digital product, Balaji Astro Guide, which has registered 250,000+ downloads within 24 hours of the launch announcementpositioning it among the fastest scaling apps from an Indian entertainment studio.
The launch announcement by Joint MD Ekta Ravi Kapoor triggered an unprecedented traffic spike, with peak loads reaching 2-3x higher than projected benchmarks. The surge briefly impacted server performance before systems were stabilised and fully restored.
With strong early traction and a rapid climb to the top charts on the iOS Free App (Lifestyle), the app is emerging as a serious contender in the fast-growing astrology and spiritual wellness market, estimated to be among India's highest-frequency digital categories.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app